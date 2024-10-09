Video of thugs who steal from motorists at night along the busy Thika Superhighway - Undercover cops should swing into action.





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - A notorious gang has been camping along the Thika Superhighway at night during rush hours and stealing from unsuspecting motorists.

They target cars whose windows are open during traffic and snatch phones and other valuables from motorists.

A concerned motorist recorded a video of the suspected thugs in action along the busy highway.

Watch the video.

A man Records Thieves that steal from Kenyans on Thika Super Highway! pic.twitter.com/9VSZsJpaWJ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 9, 2024

