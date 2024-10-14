Shock it emerges that ADANI funded RAILA ODINGA’s Presidential campaign in 2012 - LOOK!





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is defending controversial Indian firm Adani Group because it financed his presidential campaign in 2012.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Maanzo claimed Raila has a history with the controversial Indian company.

The Wiper senator claimed that Adani Group was among the main sponsors of Raila's 2012 presidential bid.

According to the Makueni senator, Adani funded the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) presidential campaigns, in which Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was the running mate.

"Adani is an Indian company, and Raila admitted that he had known the company since 2010 when he was the Prime Minister. It was one of the companies sponsoring his presidential campaign so that he could become president in 2012.

"They sponsored the presidential campaign for Raila. I don't have the exact amount. Kalonzo was there," Maanzo claimed.

On Sunday, Raila Odinga surprised Kenyans by supporting Adani Group's takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

