RAILA ODINGA insists ODM is not in Government – We only gave RUTO experts to rescue the country!!





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, dismissed claims that his party has joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking in Mombasa over the weekend, Raila Odinga said ODM remains firmly within the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Raila clarified that the party's engagement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is purely for national dialogue, not a political alliance or merger.

“There is no marriage between ODM and Kenya Kwanza. We have not signed any agreement.

"We only want a national dialogue to discuss issues affecting the country, and that conversation has not taken place. We are not in government,” Raila said.

The former Premier emphasized that ODM's participation in the talks was intended to address critical national issues such as high living costs and electoral reforms, but it did not imply that the party had switched allegiances from the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST