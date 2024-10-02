Shock as Kenya Pipeline MD JOE SANG pressures EPRA to increase fuel prices despite public uproar – Look!





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has elicited uproar after it made recommendations to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) requesting the authority to increase fuel prices to enable it to finance various infrastructure projects.

This was revealed by the Deputy Director of Pricing Analysis, Tariffs, and Competition at EPRA Waweru Karanja.

According to Karanja, KPC wants EPRA to increase the fuel tariff by Ksh0.62 cents from Ksh0.45 cents per litre in order to finance the upgrades that KPC has embarked to improve storage and handling infrastructure.

Speaking after a meeting with various stakeholders, Karanja confirmed that EPRA had received KPC's request but reiterated and assured Kenyans that any such proposals would not adversely affect pump prices.

“There are recommendations made by KPC that there is a shortage of unloading equipment at port which slows down operations.”

“KPC indicated they need to increase the capacity because if trucks or ships take too long at the port. As a result, we pay demurrage fees daily for all the time the trucks take to be loaded with fuel,” Waweru Karanja explained.

The Joe Sang-led company noted the increased revenue from the tariffs will be used to purchase loading equipment thereby reducing fuel loading and unloading times at the Port of Mombasa.

Nonetheless, oil traders and various other stakeholders are opposed to the proposed increase in fuel prices, noting that such a move will hurt the economy considering the fragile economic situation the country finds itself in.

Kenyans are also expected to resist any attempt to increase fuel prices based on the ripple effect that fuel prices have on the economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST