President RUTO spotted rocking a Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold watch worth Ksh 6.8 Million - He wore the watch during the UNGA meeting in New York (PHOTO).





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Since his ascension to the highest office in the land, one thing has become undeniable - President William Ruto has an expensive taste.

The head of state has frequently been photographed wearing items that have sparked internet buzz and often made headline news due to their prices.

From his designer shoes to his exceptional timepieces, the President has never hidden his affinity for the fine life and lavish brands, a sure testament to his obviously deep pockets and minted status.

During his recent trip to the United States of America where he attended the UN General Assembly Meeting, he was spotted rocking a Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold watch worth $53,000(Ksh 6.8 Million).

Actors Brad Pitt, Russell Crowe, Brooke Shields, Eddie Murphy, and Martin Scorsese have all been photographed wearing the same watch.

This comes even as President Ruto urges Kenyans to take austerity measures.





