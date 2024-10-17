Details of the suicide note that Kenya High School teacher DOUGLAS MOGAKA left emerge - He accused the Principal of making his life a living hell.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Teachers and students at Kenya High School are mourning following the demise of Douglas Mogaka, a teacher at the prestigious school.

Mogaka, 32, took his own life after falling into depression and left a suicide note.

He was found hanging from a tank ladder within the school compound.

A suicide note that he allegedly left is circulating in Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

In the note, Mogaka accuses the school principal of mistreating him.

Initial investigations indicated that he had apparently taken his own life using a belt, although the exact motive remained unclear at the time.













