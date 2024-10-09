Tragedy as Machakos nurse dies in a hotel room while having ‘fun’ with her boyfriend - See PHOTOs from the scene

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a nurse who died in a hotel room while having ‘fun’ with her boyfriend.

Preliminary reports indicate that the nurse and her boyfriend checked into the hotel room at Mbondoni town in Kangundo Machakos County, where she later collapsed and died.

They had planned to spend the night in the hotel room, only for the tragedy to occur.

Police officers from Kangundo police station arrived at the scene and took the body to the mortuary, pending an autopsy to establish the cause of her death.

Her boyfriend was taken into custody to aid in investigations.

See photos.









