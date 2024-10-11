See the message that PETER SALASYA has sent Senators EDWIN SIFUNA and OKIYA OMTATAH over GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has reached out to Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Busia counterpart Okiya Omtatah as they gear up to discuss the motion for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment next week.

Salasya was one of the 44 Members of Parliament who opposed Gachagua's impeachment in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

However, 281 MPs supported Gachagua's impeachment, and now his fate rests with the Senate, where Sifuna and Omtatah are expected to play a significant role.

In his message to the two senators, Salasya urged them to stand with Kenyans who want Gachagua to remain as Deputy President until 2027.

He also reminded Sifuna that he was elected by a larger electorate than any other senator and has a responsibility to stand with the majority of Kenyans.

Here is a screenshot of what Salasya told Omtatah and Sifuna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.