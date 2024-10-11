Here is UHURU’s CS that RUTO may be planning to appoint as Deputy President to replace GACHAGUA on Mashujaa Day





Friday, October 11, 2024 – The race to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, following his anticipated impeachment in the Senate next week, has kicked off in earnest, with intense lobbying already underway.

Several politicians, primarily from Mt. Kenya, have been proposed as potential replacements for the embattled Gachagua.

A source privy to the information disclosed that the position could most likely be handed to a potential candidate from the Mt Kenya region, retaining the region’s status in President William Ruto’s administration.

According to the reputable source, among those linked with the top job include former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet member Mutahi Kagwe, who is viewed as a voice of reason and a performer going by his stellar performance as Health CS during the Jubilee regime.

Others include Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki. The former Tharaka Nithi Senator has been highly tipped to replace Gachagua, as he was a strong contender for Ruto's running mate before Gachagua was ultimately selected.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is also another name that has been fronted as a possible replacement for DP Gachagua. If picked, Waiguru would become the first female deputy president in Kenya's history.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata is also on the list of potential candidates, along with Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

President William Ruto is likely to name his Deputy on Mashujaa Day if Gachagua is impeached by the Senate on Thursday.

