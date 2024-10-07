See the loopholes GACHAGUA’s lawyers are looking to exploit to save the DP from impeachment

Monday, October 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assembled a team of lawyers to defend him as he prepares to challenge his impeachment in Parliament on Tuesday
The National Assembly has
scheduled a special plenary sitting on Tuesday, October 8, during which the
deputy president will present himself to shake himself off the charges forming
the basis for his proposed impeachment.
Gachagua hired a 20-member legal
team stewarded by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.
Others include Victor Ogeto,
Amos Kisilu, Tom Macharia, and Elisha Ongoya.
Giving a sneak peek of the
defense they are building, Ogeto revealed they were adequately prepared.
"We have looked through the
points and the accusations of the deputy president, and I think we are prepared
to deal with it," Ogeto said in an interview.
According to Ogeto, their
defense would be based on the impeachment process, whose principles he said
were flouted from the word go.
First, the team will be seeking
the recusal of Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and his deputy Gladys Shollei, whom he
said expressed bias by taking sides when they are supposed to be neutral
arbiters.
"For the sake of justice, I
think the two principal officers should recuse themselves as the debate is
coming up," Ogeto said.
Further, the team poked holes in
the manner in which the public participation was conducted.
They argue that Kenyans were not
adequately prepared to give their views; they suggested the public was ambushed
by the process.
Among the charges on which the
impeachment proposal is based are alleged abuse of office, gross violation of
the constitution and law breaches, alleged involvement in corruption and
inflammatory remarks.
