See the loopholes GACHAGUA’s lawyers are looking to exploit to save the DP from impeachment





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assembled a team of lawyers to defend him as he prepares to challenge his impeachment in Parliament on Tuesday

The National Assembly has scheduled a special plenary sitting on Tuesday, October 8, during which the deputy president will present himself to shake himself off the charges forming the basis for his proposed impeachment.

Gachagua hired a 20-member legal team stewarded by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

Others include Victor Ogeto, Amos Kisilu, Tom Macharia, and Elisha Ongoya.

Giving a sneak peek of the defense they are building, Ogeto revealed they were adequately prepared.

"We have looked through the points and the accusations of the deputy president, and I think we are prepared to deal with it," Ogeto said in an interview.

According to Ogeto, their defense would be based on the impeachment process, whose principles he said were flouted from the word go.

First, the team will be seeking the recusal of Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and his deputy Gladys Shollei, whom he said expressed bias by taking sides when they are supposed to be neutral arbiters.

"For the sake of justice, I think the two principal officers should recuse themselves as the debate is coming up," Ogeto said.

Further, the team poked holes in the manner in which the public participation was conducted.

They argue that Kenyans were not adequately prepared to give their views; they suggested the public was ambushed by the process.

Among the charges on which the impeachment proposal is based are alleged abuse of office, gross violation of the constitution and law breaches, alleged involvement in corruption and inflammatory remarks.

