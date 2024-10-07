Former Machakos Town MP VICTOR MUNYAKA declines RUTO appointment – Read his message to the President!





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Former Machakos Town Member of Parliament, Victor Munyaka, has declined an appointment by the Head of State to serve as the chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre Board Management.

In a Kenya Gazette notice published on Friday, October 4, President William Ruto appointed his long-time ally, Munyaka, to lead a state agency for a three-year term.

In response, Dr. Munyaka on Sunday, shared a brief statement on social media, turning down the appointment.

“I thank the Head of State for offering me the opportunity to serve Kenyans in such a capacity.

"However, after soul-searching, extensive consultations and consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realization of the government's economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment,” Dr. Munyaka said.

“Thank you again for considering me for this position. I wish you and your administration success in leading our country,” Munyaka wrote

President William Ruto had previously nominated Munyaka for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) post at the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, but the CAS role was declared unconstitutional by the court.

The former lawmaker lost his bid to defend his seat in the 2022 general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST