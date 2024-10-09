See how TJ KAJWANG clashed with WAMUCHOMBA over GACHAGUA’s mentality during his impeachment yesterday





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – There was drama yesterday in Parliament during the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang openly clashed with his Githunguri counterpart Gathoni Wamuchomba over Gachagua’s mentality.

It all kicked off when Kajwang pleaded his case on why he would vote "yes" on the motion to impeach the besieged DP.

According to Kajwang, Gachagua did not have national interests at heart and assumed office for personal gain.

"His mentality is that he got votes for President Ruto and now it is time to eat," Kajwang said, adding "For that reason only, I would vote because I want a situation where we are through with elections, everyone including me is served because I pay taxes."

At this point, Wamuchomba, a fierce defender of Gachagua, interjected to slam Kajwang for his comments, saying there were no mechanisms to measure mentality.

"Mr. Speaker, is honourable Kajwang in order to say the Deputy President has a mentality to eat? Does he have a gadget to measure mentality? Is that a fact? Can he prove it?" She posed amid a heated house which heckled him.

Kajwang, who was clearly agitated by Wamuchomba's remarks and pronunciation of his name, retorted by vowing to ensure Gachagua was ousted as Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST