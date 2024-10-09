Not Interested! Dadaab MP FARAH MAALIM rejects KALONZO’s deputy offer and declines the appointment.





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has been forced back to the drawing board.

This is after Dadaab MP Farah Maalim declined the appointment by Kalonzo to become deputy party leader.

In a statement yesterday, Maalim clarified that he had no intention of retaining the senior party position and that he would communicate the same to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

The vocal legislator revealed that he learned of his reported appointment to the top party position through social media stating that he never applied for the said position.

"I have no intention of retaining the position of Deputy Party Leader in the Wiper Party. I politely decline the offer and will communicate the same to the ORPP," Farah Maalim commented.

“For the information of all I never asked the Wiper party to retain me as deputy party leader. It came as a surprise when I read in SM that I was gazetted as the Deputy Party Leader.," he added.

Maalim’s decision to decline the party position comes hours after the Wiper party clarified appointing the Dadaab lawmaker to be the party's deputy leader.

Wiper in a notice, faulted the Registrar of Political Parties for gazetting an outdated list of party leaders.

According to the opposition party, in May this year, it sent a letter to the registrar informing her of the changes in the in-house party leadership, however, ORPP did not publish the changes within 14 days as required by the law, instead, it gazetted the changes four months later, on October 4.

Wiper further noted that Maalim whose name was initially forwarded for the party position was later de-whipped following his inflammatory sentiments against the youthful protesters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST