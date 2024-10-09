Not Interested! Dadaab MP FARAH MAALIM rejects KALONZO’s deputy offer and declines the appointment.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has been forced back to the drawing board.
This is after Dadaab MP Farah
Maalim declined the appointment by Kalonzo to become deputy party leader.
In a statement yesterday, Maalim
clarified that he had no intention of retaining the senior party position and
that he would communicate the same to the Office of the Registrar of Political
Parties (ORPP).
The vocal legislator revealed
that he learned of his reported appointment to the top party position through
social media stating that he never applied for the said position.
"I have no intention of
retaining the position of Deputy Party Leader in the Wiper Party. I politely
decline the offer and will communicate the same to the ORPP," Farah Maalim
commented.
“For the information of all I
never asked the Wiper party to retain me as deputy party leader. It came as a
surprise when I read in SM that I was gazetted as the Deputy Party
Leader.," he added.
Maalim’s decision to decline the
party position comes hours after the Wiper party clarified appointing the
Dadaab lawmaker to be the party's deputy leader.
Wiper in a notice, faulted the
Registrar of Political Parties for gazetting an outdated list of party leaders.
According to the opposition
party, in May this year, it sent a letter to the registrar informing her of the
changes in the in-house party leadership, however, ORPP did not publish the
changes within 14 days as required by the law, instead, it gazetted the changes
four months later, on October 4.
Wiper further noted that Maalim
whose name was initially forwarded for the party position was later de-whipped
following his inflammatory sentiments against the youthful protesters.
