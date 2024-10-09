MILLICENT OMANGA shortlisted for a job in RUTO’s Gov’t after displaying opulence and flaunting ‘looted’ wealth





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is poised to land a government job after getting shortlisted to become a member of the Commission of Administrative Justice (CAJ), also known as the Ombudsman.

According to a notice by the Chairperson, Selection Panel for selecting nominees for appointment, Omanga was listed among 42 applicants who were shortlisted for the positions. 10 other applicants have been shortlisted for appointment as CAJ Chairperson.

Omanga will contest for the job alongside other big names, including former ODM National Elections Board chair Judith Nayiai Pareno, and Major (Rtd) John Kamunya Karanja.

The CAJ, which is a Commission established Under Article 59 (4) of the Constitution and the CAJ Act, 2011, is empowered to investigate complaints of delay, abuse of power, unfair treatment, manifest injustice, or discourtesy, among other things.

The Commission also has the mandate to handle improper administration in the public sector.

Members of the public can play a part in the recruitment process by availing information relating to the shortlisted candidates through an affidavit to the chairperson or selection panel.

Omanga boasts of a long career having held various positions. Before joining politics, she held several positions in the private sector before trying her luck in the political landscape.

Her first stab at politics did not go as planned as she lost the battle to become the Nairobi Woman Representative to Esther Passaris.

Omanga caused a public uproar following her public display of opulence at the time the country was dealing with endemic corruption; something that did not go down well with the majority of Kenyans.

