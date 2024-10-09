MILLICENT OMANGA shortlisted for a job in RUTO’s Gov’t after displaying opulence and flaunting ‘looted’ wealth

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is poised to land a government job after getting shortlisted to become a member of the Commission of Administrative Justice (CAJ), also known as the Ombudsman.
According to a notice by the
Chairperson, Selection Panel for selecting nominees for appointment, Omanga was
listed among 42 applicants who were shortlisted for the positions. 10 other
applicants have been shortlisted for appointment as CAJ Chairperson.
Omanga will contest for the job
alongside other big names, including former ODM National Elections Board chair
Judith Nayiai Pareno, and Major (Rtd) John Kamunya Karanja.
The CAJ, which is a Commission established Under Article 59 (4) of the Constitution and the CAJ Act, 2011, is empowered to investigate complaints of delay, abuse of power, unfair treatment, manifest injustice, or discourtesy, among other things.
The Commission also has
the mandate to handle improper administration in the public sector.
Members of the public can play a
part in the recruitment process by availing information relating to the
shortlisted candidates through an affidavit to the chairperson or selection
panel.
Omanga boasts of a long career
having held various positions. Before joining politics, she held several
positions in the private sector before trying her luck in the political
landscape.
Her first stab at politics did
not go as planned as she lost the battle to become the Nairobi Woman
Representative to Esther Passaris.
Omanga caused a public uproar
following her public display of opulence at the time the country was dealing
with endemic corruption; something that did not go down well with the majority of
Kenyans.
