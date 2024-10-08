See how RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, tried to convince PETER SALAYSA to vote ‘yes’ for GACHAGUA’s impeachment in Parliament, but he voted ‘no’ (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was among the Members of Parliament who supported Rigathi Gachagua during the impeachment motion in Parliament on Tuesday.

Peter Salaysa voted 'no' to the impeachment motion, which was hugely supported by 281 MPs.

Before voting, President Ruto’s ally Oscar Sudi tried to convince Salaysa to vote 'yes'

However, Salasya, known for his principles, voted 'no' on the impeachment motion.

Watch the video.

Oscar Sudi forced Peter Salasya to say yes to the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. pic.twitter.com/d3orPg5YOq — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) October 8, 2024

