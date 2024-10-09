Emotional video of Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA after GACHAGUA was impeached – The guy is hurting!





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - A video has surfaced of Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga reacting to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment by the National Assembly.

Kahiga is one of the closest allies of Gachagua who was impeached on Tuesday by 281 Members of Parliament.

In the impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, Gachagua was accused of gross misconduct, gross violation of the constitution, fanning tribalism, and disrespecting his boss, President William Ruto among other charges.

Following the impeachment, Mutahi Kahiga was captured in a video in solitude trying to mumble a song from a famous Kikuyu gospel musician.

Here is the emotional video of Mutahi Kahiga after his friend Rigathi Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga is Pained and has nothing to say after his Friend Rigathi Gachagua was impeached! pic.twitter.com/eYd8Z7sa6i — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST