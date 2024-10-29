RAILA’s ODM breaks silence and declares its stance on the extension of RUTO’s term – You won’t believe what the Orange party has said





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has distanced itself from the recent proposal to extend term limits for elected leaders, among them the president, to seven years.

Speaking during a courtesy visit in Kisumu, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna maintained that ODM does not support any attempts to extend term limits for President William Ruto and other elected leaders.

“The position of the ODM party is that we do not support any proposals to amend our Constitution to extend any elected leader's term in office,” he asserted highlighting that the proposed bill will erode Kenyans’ confidence in public institutions.

Sifuna made the remarks during a courtesy call to the Luo Council of Elders Chairman, Ker Odungi Randa, at his rural home in Nyando Sub-County.

According to Sifuna, the bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is a waste of time and will not receive any votes in the Senate.

Cherargei, who is the author of the bill, argues that a 5-year term is inadequate for elected leaders to fulfill their promises and that holding elections every 5 years is expensive.

The proposal seeks to extend the term for elected leaders from 5 to 7 years meaning general elections will be held after every 7 years instead of the current 5.

The bill was subjected to a public participation exercise on Friday but was met with strong opposition from Kenyans with more than 240,000 sending memoranda about the bill.

The proposal continues to trigger mixed reactions from Kenyans and across the political divide, many strongly opposed the bill, terming it unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST