RUTO and KINDIKI may have coerced Senators to impeach GACHAGUA as Senator TABITHA KARANJA reveals what they did to her before they voted





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – President William Ruto may have threatened Senators to impeach his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, or face the consequences.

This was revealed by Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche who disclosed the intriguing details regarding the circumstances surrounding Gachagua's removal from office.

Speaking during an interview, Tabitha claimed that prior to the impeachment trial at the Senate, Gachagua invited senators for a meeting.

She also claimed President William Ruto summoned her and other colleagues like Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa and Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

She noted that she met with Ruto for two hours to discuss his strained relationship with Gachagua.

"I remember my meeting was on Tuesday the other week, my meeting lasted 2 hours and no one else was there and I know even for my colleagues they were summoned privately," Keroche said.

She also stated that aside from their meeting with Ruto, they were summoned by Interior Cabinet Secretary and Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki.

"We were also summoned by the security CS although some of my colleagues did not attend," she added.

Keroche said Kindiki informed them he was not asking them to take sides but emphasised that they needed to decide for themselves whether to vote in support of or against Gachagua's impeachment.

She added that Kindiki seemingly implied that some decisions on the impeachment could have repercussions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST