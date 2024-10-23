GACHAGUA’s ally now comes up with a Bill to reform impeachment process as the ousted DP fights for survival





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has revealed plans to table a new bill in the Senate that seeks to streamline the impeachment process for county government officials to ensure it is fair from the get-go.

Speaking during an interview, Thang’wa, who is an ally of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said that his bill, which is due for its second hearing any time now, covers county assembly impeachment hearings which are often kickstarted by the assembly speaker notifying the senate speaker of an impeachment motion and resolution.

“I have a law on impeachment which is supposed to go to the second reading anytime from now. It has already been committed to the Senate.”

“That is the impeachment of governors, speakers of county assemblies, CECs, and even the deputy governor,” Thang’wa stated.

“The law says, before you start the issue of investigation, we have to do preliminary objections that has to take three days.”

“Because I had seen like the case of Waititu where the speaker said there were numbers and there were no numbers,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST