Recall when MP MWENGI MUTHUSE was accosted by KIBWEZI electorate after he voted for the Finance Bill 2024? – He is the one who tabled GACHAGUA’s impeachment motion(VIDEO)


Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Remember when Kibwezi MP Mwengi Muthuse, who tabled Gachagua’s impeachment motion, faced backlash from his constituents for supporting the Finance Bill 2024. 

His electorate confronted him, expressing dissatisfaction with his stance on the bill, which had stirred controversy across the country.

Watch the video below.

