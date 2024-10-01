Here is the video of blogger BRUCE JOHN KAJIRA insulting Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR and his mother before goons abducted him and did the unthinkable to him.





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Blogger Bruce John Kajira posted a video insulting Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and his mother before he was abducted.

The vocal blogger had been a strong critic of Governor Abdulswamad but his recent derogatory remarks against the Governor and his mother saw him abducted and tortured.

The 24-year-old was allegedly abducted on September 12 by a group of about 20 people, among them reported county officials, from his home in Bamburi.

The group reportedly did the unthinkable to him before leaving him at a dump site.

He says they forced him to apologise for criticising the Mombasa County government.

Nassir has since distanced himself from the heinous act, terming it shocking.

“Throughout my life, neither I nor any of my family members have crossed the line of meting out violence on anyone. Even on public platforms, my policy is never to mention anyone by name, or speaking vulgar language,” the governor said.

