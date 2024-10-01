Here are some of the multi-million properties that GACHAGUA is being accused of acquiring using proceeds of corruption - He is swimming in money (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing mounting pressure as details of his alleged assets, worth Ksh5.7 billion, surface amid a push for his impeachment.

MPs have drawn up a nine-point motion accusing Gachagua of accumulating massive wealth during his two years in office, raising questions about how he could amass such fortune while earning an official salary of just over Ksh12 million per year.

Among the properties tied to Gachagua are several high-end hotels, including Tree Tops Hotel and Outspan Hotel (from Aberdare Safari Hotels), Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach Resort in Kilifi County.

Reports indicate that Gachagua acquired these properties through close family members, notably his sons Kevin Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikinu Rigathi.

Below are photos of some of his properties.





