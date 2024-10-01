Here are some of the multi-million properties that GACHAGUA is being accused of acquiring using proceeds of corruption - He is swimming in money (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing mounting pressure as details of his alleged assets, worth Ksh5.7 billion, surface amid a push for his impeachment.
MPs have drawn up a nine-point
motion accusing Gachagua of accumulating massive wealth during his two years in
office, raising questions about how he could amass such fortune while earning
an official salary of just over Ksh12 million per year.
Among the properties tied to
Gachagua are several high-end hotels, including Tree Tops Hotel and Outspan
Hotel (from Aberdare Safari Hotels), Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach
Resort in Kilifi County.
Reports indicate that Gachagua
acquired these properties through close family members, notably his sons Kevin
Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikinu Rigathi.
Below are photos of some of his properties.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments