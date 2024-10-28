Real Madrid open investigation to identify fan who allegedly racially abused LAMINE YAMAL during El Clasico







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Spanish giant, Real Madrid have opened an investigation to identify a perpetrator who allegedly aimed racist abuse at Lamine Yamal during El Clasico.

Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday night, after Barcelona defeated them 4-0 in the first El Clasico of the campaign at the Bernabeu.

Robert Lewandowski scored two second-half goals before Yamal and Raphinha wrapped up the game with one goal each.

Yamal broke a record with his strike, becoming the youngest-ever Clasico scorer, but was allegedly subject to racist abuse from the stands during the match.

Madrid have now released a statement condemning racial abuse and revealing they have opened an investigation.

'Real Madrid strongly condemns any type of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults uttered by a few fans last night in one of the corners of the stadium,' the shared in a club statement.

'Real Madrid has opened an investigation to locate and identify the perpetrators of these regrettable and despicable insults, in order to adopt the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures.'

Mundo Deportivo reported that a fan in the front row abused the 17-year-old as he celebrated scoring his goal in the 77th minute.

It is reported that slurs such as 'f***ing black', 'f***ing moor' and 'go to the traffic lights to sell handkerchiefs' were heard from the stands, all in Spanish.

A video has been circulating on social media, where the alleged abuse can seemingly be heard.