Real Madrid open investigation to identify fan who allegedly racially abused LAMINE YAMAL during El Clasico

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Spanish giant, Real Madrid have opened an investigation to identify a perpetrator who allegedly aimed racist abuse at Lamine Yamal during El Clasico.
Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season on
Saturday night, after Barcelona defeated them 4-0 in the first El Clasico
of the campaign at the Bernabeu.
Robert Lewandowski scored two second-half goals before
Yamal and Raphinha wrapped up the game with one goal each.
Yamal broke a record with his strike, becoming the
youngest-ever Clasico scorer, but was allegedly subject to racist abuse from the
stands during the match.
Madrid have now released a statement condemning racial abuse
and revealing they have opened an investigation.
'Real Madrid strongly condemns any type of behaviour
involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply
regrets the insults uttered by a few fans last night in one of the corners of
the stadium,' the shared in a club statement.
'Real Madrid has opened an investigation to locate and
identify the perpetrators of these regrettable and despicable insults, in order
to adopt the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures.'
Mundo Deportivo reported that a fan in the front row abused
the 17-year-old as he celebrated scoring his goal in the 77th minute.
It is reported that slurs such as 'f***ing black', 'f***ing
moor' and 'go to the traffic lights to sell handkerchiefs' were heard from the
stands, all in Spanish.
A video has been circulating on social media, where the
alleged abuse can seemingly be heard.
