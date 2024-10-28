ERIK TEN HAG sacked as Manchester United manager







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Dutch tactician, Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag was informed on Monday morning, October 28 by the club’s hierarchy including chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox, to recommend a change and leaves Old Trafford after two and a half years in charge with his final game proving to be the Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

That result left the club 14th in the table, seven points off the Champions League qualification places, after just three league wins from nine games and only four in 14 in all competitions.

The club has asked former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, recruited in the offseason to work alongside Ten Hag, to take charge on an interim basis with the rest of the management staff remaining in position for now.

A statement on Manchester United’s social media pages on Monday confirmed the news, which read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Ten Hag was retained as United manager in the summer after an end-of-season review following an eighth-place Premier League finish, the club’s lowest since 1990, and a FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City.

United triggered a one-year extension option in the 54-year-old’s contract at the start of July. His previous deal, which he signed when he was appointed in 2022, was due to expire in 2025.