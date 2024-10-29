Touch WETANG’ULA at your own peril – Western leaders warn RUTO and RAILA over their nefarious plot to impeach the Speaker





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - A section of Western leaders have sent a stern warning to President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over their plans to impeach National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s camp was scheming to oust Wetang’ula and replace him with Raila Odinga’s ally in the spirit of a broad-based government.

However, according to Deputy Governor of Kakamega County Ayub Savula, Luhya leaders will not tolerate any attempts to replace the National Assembly’s Speaker Moses Wetang’ula who is one of their own.

Savula defended Wetang’ula, emphasizing that he has shown strong leadership, especially in Parliament where he serves as the chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

According to him, Wetang’ula's dedication to his duties is excellent and as such, there are no valid grounds to remove him from the office whatsoever.

The deputy governor warned of any attempts to remove Speaker Wetang’ula as ill-advised and will not be tolerated at all.

“I hear members of parliament from other areas organizing themselves to take the seat of the Speaker Moses Wetangula. Tell them that is akin to playing with fire,” he warned hinting there will be political consequences to the ruling Kenya Kwanza government.

“We will not allow our speaker to be removed from that seat,” he added firing a warning to plotters who are eyeing to install another speaker.

“The seat of the speaker of the National Assembly belongs to Moses Wetang’ula.”

The latest development comes right on the heels of Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment who was ousted by the Senate on account of 11 charges leveled against him.

Wetangula, in his capacity as National Assembly Speaker, presided over the sessions that culminated in MPs kicking him out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST