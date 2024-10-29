Touch WETANG’ULA at your own peril – Western leaders warn RUTO and RAILA over their nefarious plot to impeach the Speaker

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - A section of Western leaders have sent a stern warning to President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over their plans to impeach National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.
This is after it emerged that
Ruto’s camp was scheming to oust Wetang’ula and replace him with Raila Odinga’s
ally in the spirit of a broad-based government.
However, according to Deputy
Governor of Kakamega County Ayub Savula, Luhya leaders will not tolerate any
attempts to replace the National Assembly’s Speaker Moses Wetang’ula who is one
of their own.
Savula defended Wetang’ula, emphasizing that he has shown strong leadership, especially in Parliament
where he serves as the chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).
According to him, Wetang’ula's
dedication to his duties is excellent and as such, there are no valid grounds
to remove him from the office whatsoever.
The deputy governor warned of
any attempts to remove Speaker Wetang’ula as ill-advised and will not be
tolerated at all.
“I hear members of parliament
from other areas organizing themselves to take the seat of the Speaker Moses
Wetangula. Tell them that is akin to playing with fire,” he warned hinting
there will be political consequences to the ruling Kenya Kwanza government.
“We will not allow our speaker
to be removed from that seat,” he added firing a warning to plotters who are
eyeing to install another speaker.
“The seat of the speaker of the
National Assembly belongs to Moses Wetang’ula.”
The latest development comes
right on the heels of Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment who was ousted by the Senate
on account of 11 charges leveled against him.
Wetangula, in his capacity as
National Assembly Speaker, presided over the sessions that culminated in MPs
kicking him out.
