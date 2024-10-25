Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI urges Kenyans to pick uncollected IDs from Huduma Centres.

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi has urged Kenyans to collect their identification documents at Huduma centres as thousands remain unclaimed nationwide.
Speaking during a visit to the Thika Huduma Centre, CS
Muturi revealed that over 190,000 National IDs are uncollected across the
country, with Thika alone housing more than 10,000 IDs, 2,800 birth
certificates, and over 6,000 driving licenses waiting for their rightful
owners.
“I urge all Kenyans to visit their nearest Huduma Centre and
collect their documents without delay,” said Muturi.
"With 57 Huduma Centres available nationwide, accessing
these essential documents has never been easier."
CS Muturi also announced plans to establish Huduma Centres
in every constituency, ensuring that vital services are accessible to all
citizens. He expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament who support this
initiative.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments