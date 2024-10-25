Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI urges Kenyans to pick uncollected IDs from Huduma Centres.





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi has urged Kenyans to collect their identification documents at Huduma centres as thousands remain unclaimed nationwide.

Speaking during a visit to the Thika Huduma Centre, CS Muturi revealed that over 190,000 National IDs are uncollected across the country, with Thika alone housing more than 10,000 IDs, 2,800 birth certificates, and over 6,000 driving licenses waiting for their rightful owners.

“I urge all Kenyans to visit their nearest Huduma Centre and collect their documents without delay,” said Muturi.

"With 57 Huduma Centres available nationwide, accessing these essential documents has never been easier."

CS Muturi also announced plans to establish Huduma Centres in every constituency, ensuring that vital services are accessible to all citizens. He expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament who support this initiative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST