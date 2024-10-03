See what rogue Oya Credit officials were captured on camera doing to an elderly woman after she defaulted on a loan (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Rogue officials from Oya Credit were captured on camera harassing an elderly woman who defaulted on a loan she had borrowed from the micro-lending institution.

The ruthless officials tracked her and accosted her at a market where she runs a charcoal business.

They were filmed forcefully putting the charcoal in a sack to sell and recover the loan, as the helpless woman tried to plead with them in vain.

Watch the video.

Loan huwa hatari sana ona vile huyu mama anavurugwa na watu wa Oya💔😢 pic.twitter.com/gZcGW6SJt9 — Somalianbae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@adan_zamuh) October 2, 2024

