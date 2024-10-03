See what rogue Oya Credit officials were captured on camera doing to an elderly woman after she defaulted on a loan (VIDEO).


Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Rogue officials from Oya Credit were captured on camera harassing an elderly woman who defaulted on a loan she had borrowed from the micro-lending institution.

The ruthless officials tracked her and accosted her at a market where she runs a charcoal business.

They were filmed forcefully putting the charcoal in a sack to sell and recover the loan, as the helpless woman tried to plead with them in vain.

Watch the video.

