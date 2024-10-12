Popular British YouTuber YUNG FILLY granted bail after being arrested for assault in Perth







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of r@pe and assault.

The 29-year-old internet personality was initially taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday, October 8, and later extradited to Perth, where the alleged incident took place.

During his appearance at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 10, Barrientos faced multiple charges, including four counts of s3xual penetration without consent and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. He was also charged with impeding a person’s breathing by applying pressure to their neck. No pleas were entered during the court session, according to the PA news agency.

The charges relate to an alleged assault on a woman in her 20s, which reportedly occurred in Barrientos' hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth, on Saturday, September 28.

Barrientos was granted bail under strict conditions, with a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000) and a surety of the same amount. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a committal mention.

The Government of Western Australia has stated that the investigation is ongoing and has urged anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to come forward.