Police officer denied bail after shooting his ex-girlfriend seven times outside court







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A 40-year-old South African police officer who shot his ex-girlfriend seven times outside a court has been denied bail.

Malemela was denied bail by the Mankweng Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Friday and will appear again in court on December 12, 2024.

Sergeant Alfred Malemela allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Ramaphoko, 38, on September 27, 2024.

The shooting took place outside Mankweng Magistrates Court after a Heritage Day celebration.

Malemela is also stationed at Mankweng Police Station.

Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said Malemela went to the Magistrates Court in the morning where Ramaphoko and her colleagues were celebrating Heritage Day.

“There was an argument between Sergeant Malemela and Ramaphoko but he left the court building. He came back later in the afternoon armed with a firearm and met Ramaphoko at the gate and allegedly shot her seven times,” said Shuping.

Ramaphoko was rushed to hospital and survived the shooting.

The incident was reported to IPID and Sergeant Malemela was arrested.

“He was charged for attempted murder and contravention of the protection order that Ramaphoko had obtained against him,” added Shuping.