Arsenal play pulsating draw 2-2 with Liverpool, maintaining its unbeaten run







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - In one of the most pulsating games this season, Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Sunday, October 27.

New signing, Mikel Merino opened his account for Arsenal while Bukayo Saka scored the team's second goal. In the away end, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were on target for Arne Slot’s men.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the ninth minute after running on to a Ben White long pass, beat his marker and rifled his effort into the roof of the net.

Liverpool equalised through Van Dijk who headed home Luiz Diaz’s header from a corner. Arsenal went 2-1 up thanks to Merino who nodded Declan Rice’s set piece into the back of the net.





With nine minutes left Salah made it 2-2 as he slotted home Darwin Nunez’s pass back. The 2-2 result means Liverpool, on 22 points, maintain second place and Arsenal move to third on 18 points.

The Gunners have now gone five straight games in the Premier League without defeat against Liverpool (two wins, three draws).