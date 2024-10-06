Please forgive me if I’ve wronged you! Besieged GACHAGUA ‘repents’ as he appeals to RUTO, MPs and Kenyans.





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has begged Kenyans, led by President William Ruto, to forgive him if he has wronged them.

In a passionate appeal during a church service at the National Prayer Altar in Nairobi, Gachagua said if he has wronged anyone as deputy president of Kenya, they should find it in their hearts to forgive him.

Gachagua asked Ruto, MPs who have tabled his impeachment in parliament, and Kenyans to forgive him for his wrongdoing.

"I want to say to my brother President William Ruto if, in our zeal to work, I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me.

"If my spouse, in her duties with the boychild, has wronged you in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive her," Gachagua pleaded.

This comes amid an impeachment motion tabled in Parliament, seeking to remove Gachagua from office over what movers of the motion say is gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

