MORARA KEBASO’s life is in danger as assassination plot leaks – They wanted to send him to his maker on Saturday





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Inject party leader Morara Kebaso has claimed that his life is in danger after his communication team leaked an assassination plot.

The assassination plot comes a day after Morara was beaten badly at the Bomas of Kenya during the public participation exercise for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

In a statement on Sunday, Morara Kebaso’s communication team revealed that an unnamed individual is still issuing threats against the activist, outlining a detailed plan for his elimination, including the time, place, and method of attack.

“We are here on behalf of Morara Kebaso's family to update the public on his current health following the unfortunate incident at Bomas of Kenya, where goons severely injured him,” a spokesperson said during a press conference.

They added: “In a sad turn of events, we have received a credible threat to his life.

"An individual has not only threatened to take him out but also shared the exact strategy, location, and date of the attack. The video details that the plan was to carry out the act at the Inject Party headquarters, and the date is today, Saturday, September 5.”

