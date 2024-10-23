PHOTOs of SAKAJA’s ‘boys’ and rogue DCI officers frustrating a widow in Kileleshwa - We don’t have a Country!!





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Photos have emerged of Nairobi County Government officials colluding with rogue Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) officers to frustrate a widow in Kileleshwa to grab a piece of land left by her late husband.

This was confirmed by Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, who asked Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to stop the rogue officers and DCI officers from frustrating the widow.

Here are photos of rogue NCC officers and DCI officers trying to disinherit a widow in Kileleshwa.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.