Don’t ever arrest MORARA KEBASO again, let him continue injecting and exposing RUTO’s ghost projects – Court rules

This is after the High Court issued conservatory orders restraining President William Ruto’s government and state agencies from interfering with the activities of activist Morara Kebaso regarding the monitoring of government projects.

In a ruling delivered at the High Court in Milimani, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed all state agencies to refrain from interfering with activities regarding monitoring or expressing views on government conduct, projects, and programmes.

''Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application dated 15/10/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents (the Government and Inspector General of Police), jointly and severally, from interfering with the interested party's actions and/or activities regarding monitoring of or expressing views on government conduct, projects, programmes, or activities,’’ Mwamuye directed.

The ruling followed an application by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the constitutionality of Section 95(1)(b) of the Penal Code, which addresses the offense of creating a disturbance that may lead to a breach of the peace, a charge brought against Kebaso in the courts.

The judge also directed that the government should not arrest the activist as he continues to take a tour of the development projects across the country.

Additionally, Morara emerged victorious after the High Court directed that the government should not bring forth any case against him regarding the activities that took place at the Bomas of Kenya where he was charged with intent to cause disturbance.

Kebaso has been recently on the government's radar after making claims that there are attempts targeted at harming his life over his campaign against the government.

