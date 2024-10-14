PAUL POGBA 'rejects offer to join new club' as he nears return to football after doping ban







Monday, October 14, 2024 - French superstar, Paul Pogba has rejected an offer to join a Russian club as he nears a return to playing after his doping ban.

The former Manchester United midfielder could return to the field in March after he had his four-year drug ban slashed to just 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Pogba was facing potential retirement from football had CAS upheld his four-year suspension, and he is understood to be cleared to return to training in January.

However, his return to playing won't be with his current club Juventus, who are currently working to terminate his contract.

According to France Football, Russian club Broke Boys FC approached the World Cup winner in a bid to sign him, but the offer is thought to have been politely rejected by the player.

The club is not affiliated with FIFA and plays in the Media Football League, which was created in 2022 and is made up of celebrities.

Broke Boys are the current champions of the league, winning 3-0 in the 2024 final with 27,000 fans in attendance.

Pogba has been linked with the likes of Marseille and teams in the Saudi Pro League ahead of his return.

The 31-year-old is believed to be negotiating an exit from Juventus having re-joined in 2022.