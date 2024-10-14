Real Madrid star, KYLIAN MBAPPE, slams 'fake news' that police are investigating a LADY assaulted at a hotel where he was staying with friends in Sweden

Monday, October 14, 2024 - Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe has slammed a 'fake news' report that police are investigating a r@pe at a hotel where he was staying with friends in Sweden.
The footballer visited Sweden with friends from Wednesday to
Friday last week and stayed at the Bank Hotel in the city centre.
On Thursday, the Real Madrid star visited the Chez Jolie
restaurant, before heading to the V nightclub and finally back to his hotel in
a black van with his entourage.
Shortly after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet made a
report that police are investigating a rape at the central Stockholm hotel,
which allegedly happened Thursday night.
Mbappe shared a newspaper article on the alleged rape of X and wrote: 'Fake News! It's becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance,' referring to tomorrow's hearing as part of his fight against his former club PSG over £46million in unpaid wages and bonuses.
Investigators and a forensic unit were at the
alleged crime scene on Monday, according to Aftonbladet.
The newspaper reported that the alarm over the alleged rape
was raised when the woman 'sought care' at a local hospital.
Mbappe left Sweden's Bromma airport in a private jet on
Friday.
The prosecutor in charge of the rape investigation declined
to comment on the case, telling local media: 'I will not say anything about
this.'
Stockholm police issued a similar statement to MailOnline
via spokesperson Carina Skagerlind: 'The police can neither confirm nor deny
such a case.'
According to Aftonbladet, no suspects have been named in the
case yet.
