Real Madrid star, KYLIAN MBAPPE, slams 'fake news' that police are investigating a LADY assaulted at a hotel where he was staying with friends in Sweden









Monday, October 14, 2024 - Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe has slammed a 'fake news' report that police are investigating a r@pe at a hotel where he was staying with friends in Sweden.

The footballer visited Sweden with friends from Wednesday to Friday last week and stayed at the Bank Hotel in the city centre.

On Thursday, the Real Madrid star visited the Chez Jolie restaurant, before heading to the V nightclub and finally back to his hotel in a black van with his entourage.

Shortly after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet made a report that police are investigating a rape at the central Stockholm hotel, which allegedly happened Thursday night.

Mbappe shared a newspaper article on the alleged rape of X and wrote: 'Fake News! It's becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance,' referring to tomorrow's hearing as part of his fight against his former club PSG over £46million in unpaid wages and bonuses.





Investigators and a forensic unit were at the alleged crime scene on Monday, according to Aftonbladet.

The newspaper reported that the alarm over the alleged rape was raised when the woman 'sought care' at a local hospital.

Mbappe left Sweden's Bromma airport in a private jet on Friday.

The prosecutor in charge of the rape investigation declined to comment on the case, telling local media: 'I will not say anything about this.'

Stockholm police issued a similar statement to MailOnline via spokesperson Carina Skagerlind: 'The police can neither confirm nor deny such a case.'

According to Aftonbladet, no suspects have been named in the case yet.