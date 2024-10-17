"Okoa Makanga na Dereva," – GACHAGUA‘s lawyer tells the Senate during impeachment trial.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s lawyer Tom Macharia has urged the Senate to save his client from impeachment.

Making the submission on Wednesday, the lawyer played a clip in which the president referred to a part of the Mt Kenya electorate as the biggest shareholder in the current regime.

Macharia sought to justify Gachagua's remarks that the government is like a shareholding company, and only those who elected it deserve services.

But addressing the floor of the upper house on Thursday, nominated senator Beth Syengo sought to know the relevance of Ruto's remarks in the trial sessions.

“To the counsel for the Dp. Yesterday you played a clip of the president speaking in Murang'a; what was the purpose, and how does it relate to the saying popularly now, "Kufa dereva, Kufa Makanga?"Syengo asked

However, in response Tom Macharia “Our position is the opposite... it is to say Okoa Makanga na Muokoe dereva”

The Kenyan DAILY POST