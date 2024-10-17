Forget it, we won’t go back – Treasury CS JOHN MBADI tells Kenyans calling for the abolition of SHIF and SHA





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has stated that the government of President William Ruto won't abolish the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

This is even as the majority of Kenyans urged the government to scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA) over challenges in accessing healthcare.

Speaking during an interview, Mbadi clarified that the challenges witnessed during the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA were minimal to warrant an overhaul of the new health insurance system.

CS Mbadi while stressing his stance on the matter, disclosed that the solution to the current crisis within the health sector was not on overhauling the whole system but rather correcting the glitches faced during the implementation of the health scheme.

“Kenyans have been questioning why we have SHA and not NHIF, the latter was not working, Kenyans must understand that if a system is not working, we get a system that is working, it may have challenges from the beginning but that does not mean we get back to a system that does not work,” CS Mbadi stated.

He further noted that exercising patience on the matter would be more prudent noting that the government was working to restore normalcy by correcting the hitches.

CS Mbadi went ahead to compare Kenyans to Lot's wife, a figure in the bible whom the book of Genesis narrates turned into a pillar of salt after looking back at the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah as her family was fleeing.

“The problem with us is that if we attempt to get something to work then we have challenges, instead of correcting challenges and moving forward, we tend to go back,” CS Mbadi commented.

"Kenyans tend to think like Lot's wife who was told not to look back but she looked back and remained at the same place. So we need to be looking forward. If SHA has challenges, we need to deal with these challenges," the CS added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST