ODM lawmaker accuses Citizen TV of being used by GACHAGUA to overthrow the government





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has accused Royal Media Services of being used by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to overthrow President Wiliam Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai claimed that Deputy President Gachagua is using Citizen TV clips in his defense against the impeachment motion.

He further suggested that this implies SK Macharia’s media house was complicit in efforts to overthrow President Ruto.

“Royal Media has been a key accomplice in the attempt of Riggy G to overthrow Ruto. Funny that it’s also their reporting clips that are being used as evidence to crucify him,’ Alai said.

Citizen TV is one of the most-watched stations in the country, highly regarded by many Kenyans for airing the views of ordinary citizens rather than those of state or government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST