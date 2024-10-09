OKIYA OMTATAH makes a fresh demand to KETRACO over its controversial deal with Adani

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has demanded transparency from Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) over its controversial deal with Adani Group.
Taking to his X, Omtatah said
refraining from disclosing details of the deal raises significant concerns.
Omtatah further stated the lack
of openness in the matter is puzzling if indeed there was nothing wrong with
the project.
"KETRACO's decision to
refrain from publicly disclosing the terms of its agreement with Adani Group
concerning the construction of three transmission lines and two substations
raises significant concerns.
"Public projects, particularly those involving substantial foreign investment and influence, demand a level of openness that fosters trust and accountability.
"It is essential
for the public to understand the implications and terms of such
agreements," he wrote on X.
Additionally, Omtatah argued
that Kenyans need to have insights into the agreement to determine how their
future is shaped.
"Transparency will not only enhance public trust but also ensure that the interests of all stakeholders, especially citizens, are safeguarded.
"It is imperative that KETRACO revisits
its stance on this matter and opts for a more open approach, allowing the
public to fully grasp the agreements that are being made on their behalf,"
he added.
KETRACO is negotiating a
significant public-private partnership with Adani Energy Solutions to construct
three high-voltage transmission lines and two substations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments