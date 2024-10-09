OKIYA OMTATAH makes a fresh demand to KETRACO over its controversial deal with Adani





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has demanded transparency from Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) over its controversial deal with Adani Group.

Taking to his X, Omtatah said refraining from disclosing details of the deal raises significant concerns.

Omtatah further stated the lack of openness in the matter is puzzling if indeed there was nothing wrong with the project.

"KETRACO's decision to refrain from publicly disclosing the terms of its agreement with Adani Group concerning the construction of three transmission lines and two substations raises significant concerns.

"Public projects, particularly those involving substantial foreign investment and influence, demand a level of openness that fosters trust and accountability.

"It is essential for the public to understand the implications and terms of such agreements," he wrote on X.

Additionally, Omtatah argued that Kenyans need to have insights into the agreement to determine how their future is shaped.

"Transparency will not only enhance public trust but also ensure that the interests of all stakeholders, especially citizens, are safeguarded.

"It is imperative that KETRACO revisits its stance on this matter and opts for a more open approach, allowing the public to fully grasp the agreements that are being made on their behalf," he added.

KETRACO is negotiating a significant public-private partnership with Adani Energy Solutions to construct three high-voltage transmission lines and two substations.

