Fundraise for my security but don’t ask me to account for the funds – MORARA KEBASO shocks Kenyans





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Activist David Morara Kebaso has called upon Kenyans to fundraise to enable him to beef up his security after a brazen attack on him last Friday at the Bomas of Kenya.

Taking to his X account, Kebaso noted that Kenyans needed to do more to guarantee his well-being after it emerged that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) had infiltrated his inner circle with a view of harming him.

Contrary to his previous appeal where Kebaso was transparent, this time Morara made it explicitly clear that he would not be accounting for the funds since this involved his security and only well-wishers who trust him should contribute.

"I am requesting Kenyans of goodwill to support me in boosting my security infrastructure and manpower," wrote Morara.

"The security expenditure will be very confidential therefore I won’t publicly account for it. Only send if you TRUST me", wrote the activist.

Morara was assaulted at the Bomas of Kenya when he showed up at the facility to exercise his public participation democratic right on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Morara, a huge critic of the Kenya Kwanza government experienced a torrid time when goons descended on him, throwing chairs and brutally attempting to beat him up.

Chaos and violence intensified in the hall even as Morara tried to find a seat.

However, he was heckled and forcefully ejected from the premises. Morara escaped with injuries and was subsequently forced to seek medical attention.

Before the Bomas drama, Morara was dramatically arrested at his Kahawa Sukari offices under unclear circumstances.

He was rearrested again yesterday under unclear circumstances.

