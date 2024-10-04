Nyandarua residents dance to Kikuyu liberation songs during public participation exercise on RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s impeachment - RUTO should be careful (VIDEO).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - The public participation against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment turned chaotic in Nyandarua after the residents started dancing Kikuyu liberation songs.

The residents thronged Ol-Kalou Constituency NG-CDF offices next to the regional County Commissioner’s office as the process began, but shortly, chaos erupted sooner after residents protested the exercise which they termed as skewed.

They claimed that elected members of Parliament from the county who supported the impeachment of the Deputy President had interfered with the exercise and suspected plans to influence the public submissions by the National Assembly.

Police were called in to bring normalcy but members of the public stormed out of the Hall chanting ‘no Rigathi, no Ruto’ during the exercise and danced to Kikuyu liberation songs.

Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the scene to contain the situation even as the residents continued with the protests.

Watch the video.

Nyandarua dances to Kikuyu Liberation Songs during Public Participation on the Deputy President Dp Rigathi Gachagua's Impeachment pic.twitter.com/f8MQavNqYM — Goddie (@Goddie_Ke) October 4, 2024

