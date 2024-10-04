EXPOSED: Here is the woman from Mathare who led goons in attacking MORARA KEBASO at Bomas! She is a supporter of Mathare MP ANTHONY OLUOCH (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - The identity of a woman who was captured on camera throwing a chair at political activist Morara Kebaso at Bomas of Kenya before other goons joined her in the brutal attack has been unmasked.

Her name is Dorothy Kitazi, a staunch supporter of Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch.

It is believed that she was among the goons hired by the rogue MP and strategically positioned to attack Morara Kebaso.

Kebaso was attacked and badly injured after he walked into the Bomas Of Kenya where public participation against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment was taking place.

Kenyans are calling on the police to arrest Dorothy in connection with the attack on Morara Kebaso.

