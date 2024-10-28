Mystery surrounding blogger AOKO OTIENO’s disappearance deepens as her aide divulges shocking information (LOOK).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - The situation surrounding the sudden disappearance of vocal online commentator Maverick Aoko has taken a new twist following a new post on her social media profile indicating that the situation is more complex than initially understood.

According to her aide, following her last arrest in August, Aoko chose to stay with family in the countryside, only travelling to Nairobi for meetings and court appearances.

The aide recounts that two weeks ago, upon returning to Nairobi, Aoko discovered her front door had been forcibly damaged, which alarmed her.

In a state of panic, Aoko contacted her aide for advice.

The aide urged her to document the damage and leave the premises immediately.

Aoko, however, decided against disclosing her presence in the city, fearing it would attract unwanted attention.

The aide also mentioned that Aoko's caretaker and watchman reported seeing suspicious people loitering nearby and inquiring about her whereabouts.

Aoko was afterward interviewed by AFP regarding her prior arrest and ongoing threats against her.

Following Aoko's interview with AFP, the situation took a different turn after she wrote about a prominent figure on her X page.

This post seemed to trigger a series of events that led her to go incognito.

Aoko's aide also notes that after this particular tweet, the family and friends began to worry more deeply for her safety, initially interpreting her silence as a strategic move to confuse potential adversaries.

As of now, they still do not know Aoko's whereabouts and are uncertain about where to report her absence.

The family currently holds deep mistrust in the system, particularly because the same officers who had previously mistreated Aoko and warned her lawyers that they were "coming for her" again after her release in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.