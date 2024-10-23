Mysterious fire engulfs Equity Bank Othaya Branch, where Ksh 30 million was stolen in an inside job – Another inside job at play? (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Police have launched investigations after a fire razed down Equity Bank Othaya Branch at around 2 AM on Wednesday.

Firefighters from the Nyeri County Government moved with speed to put out the fire.

The same Equity Othaya bank was in the news sometime back after thugs went to the branch early in the morning at around 6:50 am and identified themselves as auditors from the Equity Nairobi branch

Shortly after making their way into the bank, the thugs unleashed their weapons and ordered the guards to lie down as they stashed money into three sacks.

The armed robbers escaped with Ksh 30 Million through the bank's backdoor.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

It later emerged that the robbery was an inside job involving the staff, including the manager.

It is not clear whether the latest incident is also an inside job.









Equity Bank Othaya Branch Where Ksh 30 Million Was Stolen Through An Inside Job Sometime Back Caught Fire Mysteriously in The Middle of The Night pic.twitter.com/elO6hJclBW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2024

