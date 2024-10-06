Video shows how DENNIS ITUMBI is rolling after landing a plum job in Government - He has been assigned a guzzler and a bodyguard! Power is sweet (VIDEO).

Sunday, October 6, 2024 - President William Ruto’s digital strategist Dennis Itumbi is enjoying the trappings of power after he was appointed the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of The President.
Itumbi was captured on camera arriving at a social function
like a boss.
He has been assigned a guzzler to chauffeur him around and a
bodyguard to protect him.
A beautiful lady was seen receiving him after he arrived at
the function.
Watch the video.
Itumbi reaping benefits of his sweat owada...— Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) October 6, 2024
Chop Life mdinyi wa Maribe
Bloggers wake are on 530bob per week
Yeye 👇
Lakini huyo babe at the cradle of the video has nyash for days, wah!
Viumbe wako twakushukuru Baba! pic.twitter.com/m9K0JofXSm
