Video shows how DENNIS ITUMBI is rolling after landing a plum job in Government - He has been assigned a guzzler and a bodyguard! Power is sweet (VIDEO).


Sunday, October 6, 2024 - President William Ruto’s digital strategist Dennis Itumbi is enjoying the trappings of power after he was appointed the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of The President.

Itumbi was captured on camera arriving at a social function like a boss.

He has been assigned a guzzler to chauffeur him around and a bodyguard to protect him.

A beautiful lady was seen receiving him after he arrived at the function.

Watch the video.

