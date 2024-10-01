Moment police rescue 2-year-old boy buried in landslide (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - As Nepal continues to grapple with devastating floods and landslides, which have claimed over 192 lives, a glimmer of hope emerged from the tragedy.

Amid the wreckage in Dolakha, a 2-year-old baby was pulled alive from the debris of a landslide.

In a joint rescue effort by the Nepal Police and Nepal Army, the toddler was found buried under the rubble but miraculously survived.

The baby, who is reportedly in good health, has been taken to a nearby health camp for further examination.

While the whereabouts of the child’s parents remain unknown, the rescue has touched hearts across the nation, offering a small yet profound moment of hope in the midst of the disaster. Search and rescue efforts continue in full force as Nepal battles the aftermath of severe flooding, with rivers swelling and causing immense destruction to property and lives across the country.

The nation stands united in this trying time, with rescue teams and volunteers working tirelessly to bring more stories of survival to light.

Watch the video below.