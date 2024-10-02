Mind your business - LADY told by her relative after she criticized him for flaunting his new woman on social media, 4 months after his wife’s death





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Social media users were treated to drama after a lady called out her relative for flaunting a new woman, 4 months after his wife died.

The lady felt that the relative had moved on so fast after his wife’s death.

She went on to claim that his relative’s wife, who happened to be her cousin, died of depression.

The lady’s relative hit back at her and told her to mind her business.

He also denied claims that his wife died of depression and said that she died while giving birth.

See posts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.