Ni Wangu Sio Wenu - Mathira MP defends his politician wife against online attacks for supporting Gachagua’s impeachment, despite him being the chief negotiator during their traditional wedding.





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has taken to social media to defend his wife, following endless online attacks.

Wamumbi is married to Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina, who is among the vocal Mt Kenya politicians supporting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

Betty Maina has publicly attacked Gachagua and labelled him a tribal bigot while calling for his impeachment, despite him being the chief negotiator during their traditional wedding.

The persistent attacks against Wamumbi’s wife by Gachagua’s supporters forced him to stand firm and defend her.

“A lion can only mate with a lioness, no cat can dare climb on a lioness,”’ he bragged in a social media post.

The youthful MP made it clear that he enjoys life with his wife and that no one should dictate on how he should run his home.

“Ni wangu sio wenu,” he further stated, sending a message to those insulting his wife on social media platforms.

Check out his post.

