WWE Raw ring collapses during Last Man Standing main event







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - In an electrifying episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw, fans were treated to a wild spectacle during the main event featuring superstars Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed in a Last Man Standing match. The jaw-dropping showdown culminated in a dramatic moment when the entire wrestling ring collapsed under the combined weight of the competitors.

The chaos unfolded as Reed, weighing 330 pounds, and Strowman, tipping the scales at 385 pounds, ascended to the top rope. Once in position, the duo brought a staggering 715 pounds crashing down onto the mat, leading to a catastrophic collapse that left both men laid out in the wreckage.

RAW commentator Joe Tessitore exclaimed, "The ropes are gone! The ring has gone down, and both men are laid out!" He added, "What is there left to destroy now?"

While the ringside crew likely braced for the daunting cleanup ahead, fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one fan declaring, "YESSS WE ALL WANTED THIS!" The crowd's enthusiasm echoed the high stakes and adrenaline that have come to define WWE events.

The action didn't end there; just as Reed appeared poised to secure the win, Seth Rollins made a shocking return after nearly two months away from the ring. In a dramatic twist, Rollins delivered a curb stomp on Reed, allowing Strowman to claim victory in the mayhem.

The match not only lived up to the hype but also left WWE officials with the challenge of rebuilding a new ring before next week's show.